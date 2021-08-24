FORECAST: The heat is on!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flirting with record highs the next few days

Heat index values will climb near or above 100°

Rain chances increase a bit by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s not much relief from the heat overnight as a stuffy, muggy atmosphere only allows temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday morning. It’ll be mostly clear tonight.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week as highs reach the highest point of the summer so far in the upper 90s. Heat index values will max out at levels just shy of 105° in the afternoon. A few lucky spots will see a brief afternoon downpour.

Wednesday night will be just as muggy and stagnant as the night before as lows only settle into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. A few clouds will stick around as a disturbance from the north arrives overnight.

Thursday afternoon will be hot again with highs well into the 90s, but scattered storm chances will also pick up during that time as a front to the north and an area of low pressure to the south team up to stir up the atmosphere.

