FORECAST: Hot and humid

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat builds back into the mid to upper 90s

It will feel more like 100°+

Storm chances increase a bit by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few clouds overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will dip into the 70s for most. Patchy fog will also be possible.

Tuesday is another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s. Expect heat index values to get up to 102° at times during the afternoon. While a pop-up shower is possible, the vast majority of the area will stay dry.

There isn’t much relief in Tuesday evening’s forecast as it will remain muggy and warm heading into the overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday’s high temperature will likely be the hottest of the week in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will once again go just above 100 degrees at times with little in the way of any cooling storm chance in the afternoon.

Highs stay in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday as we introduce a chance for scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms.

A stronger cold front is poised to push through the area early next week with storms and a push of cooler air that drops temperatures into the 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now

