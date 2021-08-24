Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Near-record heat again today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Actual highs in the mid to upper 90s the next few days, perhaps to record levels
  • HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to near 102° at times, perhaps higher.
  • RAIN CHANCES: Quite low until the late week and toward the end of the month with a couple of fronts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early clouds will fade to allow for lots of sunshine and very hot temperatures today. We’ll see highs well into the 90s with the heat index from 100 to 105 degrees at times.

Another very warm night with lows barely below the 80-degree mark.

Wednesday’s high temperature will likely be the hottest of the week in the mid to upper 90s. Record is 100°. Heat index values will once again go just above 100 degrees at times with little in the way of any cooling storm chance in the afternoon.

Warm and muggy Wednesday night.

