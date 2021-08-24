FORECAST: Near-record heat through mid-week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Actual highs in the mid to upper 90s for the next few days, near-record levels

HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to near 102° at times, perhaps higher in some locations

RAIN CHANCES: Remain low until late week and toward the end of the month with a couple of fronts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon which will help to warm us into the 90s this afternoon. Humidity across the region will make the 90s feel like near 105°.

Tonight will be another warm one with lows in the 70s beneath mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks to be the hottest day this week as highs creep pretty close to the day’s record of 100°. Heat indices will once again top out near 105° Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 70s once again.

Several fronts nearby will help to increase rain chances to end the workweek and begin next week.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.