Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/24

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Still dealing with a potent heat wave in our area that will likely be the main one for 2021. So just hang in there!

Record highs will be possible but again, even if we don’t reach those marks...the heat index will get to dangerous levels at times. So take caution!

The video today will have an update on the heat stats and how the trends into next week are looking as of today.

