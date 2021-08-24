Highlands murder suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man was arrested by Louisville Metro Police investigators following a fatal shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands on Aug. 1.

Larry Hinkle of Goshen was arrested on Aug. 24 for the murder of Derrick Robinson Jr., who was shot at Friends Hookah Cafe. Robinson was the manager there.

On July 21, Hinkle showed up at the business with a gun asking for Robinson, according to an arrest warrant.

The night of the murder, witnesses said Robinson fired back at Hinkle, leaving the suspect’s car was covered with bullet holes.

Hinkle is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, awaiting arraignment.

