Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday

Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing...
Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing Friday morning around 11 a.m.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police issued a Statewide Silver Alert Monday evening for a missing 73-year-old man last seen Friday.

Gary Scheuermann, from South Holland, Illinois, north of Indianapolis, was reported missing Friday morning around 11 a.m.

He is listed as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals.

Scheuermann was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana plate AGM306.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Scheuermann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Indiana State Police at (765) 412-8782,

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

