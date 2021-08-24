Support Local Businesses
LMPD gives first-hand look at new, virtual, use-of-force training system

On Tuesday, LMPD showed members of the media the department's VirTra trainer, a virtual...
On Tuesday, LMPD showed members of the media the department's VirTra trainer, a virtual simulation that trains officers in use of force situations.
By Nick Picht
Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new virtual training simulator is teaching Louisville Metro Police Department recruits how to de-escalate situations before they get out on the streets.

Through grant money, LMPD purchased VirTra in April. The program is a 270-degree immersive experience, where officers can train to handle hundreds of real-world, use-of-force situations.

LMPD gave WAVE 3 News and other media outlets a hands-on opportunity to experience VirTra on Tuesday. Sgt. Justin Witt introduced the class to use-of-force and de-escalation training in the classroom setting, followed by a participatory session in the simulator.

“It’s a game changer for training, because it’s a force multiplier,” Witt said of VirTra. “I am unable to put people through a scenario that can do as much as the VirTra. The landscape alone, the environment in which you’re set in, the multitude of runs that the VirTra allows you to get in one space, couldn’t be available on another platform.”

Witt told WAVE 3 News that since the program’s inception in LMPD, it has become an integral part of the department’s training program for recruits, giving them opportunities to experience and learn from scenarios on screen before they hit the streets.

However, officers already on the force have only had limited access to VirTra, because of a combination of COVID-19 protocols, extended hours through civil unrest and a lack of manpower.

”To be critical of someone, which we have to be in this profession, we have to watch ourselves, we have to evaluate ourselves and we have to get better,” Witt said. “And the only way we can do that is, ‘Let me see you in a stressful environment and see how you make decisions and if I can coach you on making decisions, then I feel that we can change the way that you police on the street.’”

Witt told WAVE 3 News the department is looking to provide more training opportunities for both officers and recruits. He also said LMPD is pushing for a new training academy, so they can move out of the current building on Taylor Boulevard.

Currently, officers are mandated to complete 40 hours on in-service training per year.

A University of Cincinnati study completed in October assessed LMPD’s use of force since 2018. To see the completed study, click here.

