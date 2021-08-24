LMPD: Man shot and killed in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Dispatchers said the shooting was called in around 2:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of Norene Lane.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects at the time, and investigators have been on scene questioning anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

