Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Moore student says teacher told him he’d ‘end up in the streets dead’ before fight

16-year-old Jamir Strane said the teacher never called him a racial slur
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student at Marion C. Moore School was suspended for fighting with a teacher who allegedly used a racially charged insult. Jefferson County Public Schools also removed the teacher, who the student said is his chemistry instructor, William Bennett.

“He said, ‘You’re going to end up in the streets dead,’” the student, 16-year-old Jamir Strane, said.

Strane said he is a gun violence survivor and was hospitalized in July 2020 after being shot in a drive-by shooting. He said he felt attacked when Bennett made the comment.

Shortly after the video of the fight surfaced on social media, protesters stood outside Moore to protest what they claimed to be racial slurs used by the teacher in the video. However, Strane said the teacher never called him a racial slur.

Bennett is shown in the video holding Strane down while students crowd around him, some of them jumping in to help Strane. The teacher can be heard ordering students to get security, but they object and tell him to get off Strane. Other staff members then appear in the video and try to pull Bennett off the student; however, he continues to knee Strane in the face and pull his hair.

(Story continues below video)

Strane claimed the fight started when Bennett objected to the mask he was wearing, resulting in an aggressive conversation and Bennett’s alleged comments toward Strane.

“I understand I was in the wrong, but you don’t have a right to put your hands on me,” Strane said.

Strane said Moore’s principal, Traci Morris, told him at the school security officers were not where they should have been to deal with the fight quickly.

In addition to his bleeding knee not far from his recovering gunshot wounds, Strane also showed where Bennett pulled his hair.

Strane’s mother, Erica, admitted her son is not a saint, but said she’s angry this happened tohim while he’s trying to get his life back on track.

“I’m going to be here every step of the way, you know that I have your back,” she told her son.

“I know, Mom,” her son said. “I don’t want you to worry about the situation. As long as I’m not dead Mama, I’m right by your side.”

Strane is suspended for 10 school days and faces an assault charge.

There’s no timeline on the JCPS investigation into Bennett’s actions. WAVE 3 News couldn’t reach him for comment.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
The victim said the parking lot was busy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville
The collision happened around 9:18 a.m. Sunday on I-65 North near mile marker 123, close to the...
2 killed in fatal crash on I-65 North identified by coroner

Latest News

Good news for Louisville residents who've fallen behind on certain utility bills as a result of...
City adds funds to COVID relief program to help residents with overdue utility bills
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/25
The heat continues throughout the workweek.
FORECAST: Wednesday brought to you by HEAT
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/25 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/25 4AM
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands