Saint Meinrad Archabbey launches campaign to fund renovations, new programs

(Saint Meinrad Archabbey)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Saint Meinrad Archabbey has launched a $10 million campaign to help with renovations and new initiatives.

“Forward Together: For the Life of the Church” aims to fund the renovations of the Archabbey Library and St. Anselm Hall.

Officials at St. Meinrad say the campaign will help with to start two new initiatives, the Institute for Sacred Music and the Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization.

[You can find more information on the campaign here]

According to Saint Meinrad’s website, as of August 22, 2021, they have just over $9 million already pledged to their $10 million goal.

Officials say renovations on the buildings are expected to begin in May 2022.

[You can make a donation here]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

