Shively police arrest suspect in pawn shop shooting

Gerald Smith, 35, has been charged with one count of first degree assault, seven counts of...
Gerald Smith, 35, has been charged with one count of first degree assault, seven counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and one count of theft by unlawful taking, Shively police stated in a press release.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a pawn shop shooting Tuesday morning.

Gerald Smith, 35, has been charged with one count of first degree assault, seven counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and one count of theft by unlawful taking, Shively police stated in a press release.

Sgt. Patrick Allen with SPD confirmed officers responded to the Cash America Pawn Shop at 4131 Dixie Highway on reports of a shooting around 11:23 a.m.

Investigation revealed a 34-year-old man who entered the store was shot at by Smith, who was already inside the store. The man suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The shooter fled the scene after the incident and was apprehended by police in a backyard on Herbert Avenue shortly afterward, Allen said.

Smith is currently booked at Metro Corrections.

