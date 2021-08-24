Support Local Businesses
UofL opens renovated food pantry for students and staff

The University of Louisville is offering a helping hand for students and staff facing food insecurities.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is offering a helping hand for students and staff facing food insecurities.

On Tuesday, the school opened up the newly expanded and renovated Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.

The location in the Swain Student Activity Center, created with assistance from Commonwealth Credit Union, Kroger and Dare to Care, offers additional space for food, toiletries, and other goods students, faculty and staff in need can grab free of charge.

“We believe in the transformative power of higher education,” UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said. “But if anybody has every experienced trying to make do, trying to do something when you’re hungry, when you’re embarrassed to say that you don’t know where your next meal will come from, you will know that it’s not so easy to be focused on lofty ideals when you’re hungry.”

UofL said the cupboard relies on donations to keep shelves full.

CCU presented the school with a $1 million gift for the location, and Kroger donated shelving units and refrigeration equipment. Dare to Care said it donates an average of 750 pounds of food to the location each week.

