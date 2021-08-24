Support Local Businesses
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with student

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School that was caught on cell phone video.

At one point in the video, the teacher, who students said is William Bennett, holds on to a student’s hair with others screaming at him to let go. A security monitor can also be seen trying to pry the Bennett’s hand open.

Another video also posted on social media shows the teacher fighting a student on the ground. Two other students are seen trying to get him off.

A large crowd gathered, with other students seen recording the incident. The video was posted to social media on Monday afternoon.

Within a short amount of time, a group of protesters gathered outside of the school asking for Bennett to be immediately fired. They said the teacher used a racial slur toward the student, but that’s something a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson could not confirm.

“It’s not OK, it’s not OK,” Johnathan Johnson, one of the protesters, said. “We already are dealing with enough in this city. We already want answers for other things — justice for Breonna Taylor (and) everything else. So, while we’re fighting and doing that, this is what you choose to do?”

Other protesters said the school district has not done enough to help children who have experienced trauma.

“They need to understand Black trauma,” another protester said. “When you understand Black trauma, you know how to deal with it. They need some type of special training.”

JCPS said the district’s security force was called to investigate the incident and that the teacher is now under investigation. They would not provide any other details other than to say that he has been removed from the school.

Moore’s principal also sent a message directly to parents about the incident.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was also urged to address issues, including fights and two gun scares, that have plagued the district during the first three weeks of school.

