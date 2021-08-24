Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WFIE) - Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force are looking for two people wanted for cultivating marijuana and manufacturing moonshine.

Officers say the operation was discovered August 11, but they still haven’t been able to track down 60-year-old Dale Boudreaux and 59-year-old Julie Boudreaux.

Officials say they went to their home on Daisy Drive in Slaughters to serve civil papers.

They say nobody was home, but they spotted marijuana plants growing in the back yard.

After getting a search warrant, officers say they found 11 marijuana plants outside and 10 more plants in the garage.

In the home, they say they found more than 28 pounds of processed marijuana and items used to package it.

Officers say they also found a small whiskey still with 11 sealed quart jars of moonshine, as well as a loaded handgun, six other long guns, and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Deputies were told the pair was on their way home from the Dallas, Texas, area, but they still have not made contact.

Anyone with information should contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5067 or the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Office at 270-754-2323.

