Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been three carjackings in Louisville in the last three days, two of which appear to be connected.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said a man was sitting in the parking lot of a busy Springhurst shopping center around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by two armed men. Investigators said one masked suspect stole his car while the other left in a black Dodge Challenger.

Jared Sease reported a similar incident about an hour later at the Middletown Walmart.

He said the two armed men stole his 2021 Kia K5.

Summer Eliason said her car was also stolen on Monday afternoon. She said she was pumping gas at 3:30 p.m. at the Speedway on Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive when a man jumped into the driver’s seat of her car. She tried to stop him but failed.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I was glad my kids weren’t there. I basically was like ‘I’ve worked so hard for this, get out of there, give me my purse back, what are you doing in my car?’”

Her car was found crashed and abandoned on Eastern Parkway a few minutes after it was stolen. LPMD said the carjacking is not believed to be connected to the other two cases.

The next day, Eliason had scratches, bruises, and a cut on her face. She warned people to be extremely aware of their surroundings, even doing routine things like pumping gas.

“It’s really sad when we’re living in a time where that’s how you have to be, but unfortunately, I feel like it only seems to be getting worse,” Eliason said. “It’s sad, but be careful.”

So far, no suspects have been charged in any of the carjackings.

