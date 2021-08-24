Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

It was the third carjacking reported in Louisville in three days
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been three carjackings in Louisville in the last three days, two of which appear to be connected.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said a man was sitting in the parking lot of a busy Springhurst shopping center around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by two armed men. Investigators said one masked suspect stole his car while the other left in a black Dodge Challenger.

Jared Sease reported a similar incident about an hour later at the Middletown Walmart.

He said the two armed men stole his 2021 Kia K5.

Summer Eliason said her car was also stolen on Monday afternoon. She said she was pumping gas at 3:30 p.m. at the Speedway on Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive when a man jumped into the driver’s seat of her car. She tried to stop him but failed.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I was glad my kids weren’t there. I basically was like ‘I’ve worked so hard for this, get out of there, give me my purse back, what are you doing in my car?’”

Her car was found crashed and abandoned on Eastern Parkway a few minutes after it was stolen. LPMD said the carjacking is not believed to be connected to the other two cases.

The next day, Eliason had scratches, bruises, and a cut on her face. She warned people to be extremely aware of their surroundings, even doing routine things like pumping gas.

“It’s really sad when we’re living in a time where that’s how you have to be, but unfortunately, I feel like it only seems to be getting worse,” Eliason said. “It’s sad, but be careful.”

So far, no suspects have been charged in any of the carjackings.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said the parking lot was busy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Pictures and videos were released of a person of interest in the case where a man was shot and...
Police attempt to locate homicide suspect caught on camera

Latest News

A youth in Louisville gets vaccinated
COVID cases nearing all-time high in Louisville, hospitals approaching capacity
COVID-19 in Louisville Metro is again spreading at a rate it hasn’t spread since vaccines...
COVID cases nearing all-time high in Louisville, hospitals approaching capacity
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Crystal Rogers was 35 when she was last seen on July 3, 2015 at the home she shared with her...
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown