Bengals not requiring vaccination proof, masks for fans at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans attending games this season at Paul Brown Stadium will not be required to show vaccination proof or wear a mask, the team confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Paul Brown Stadium is operating at full capacity this season after limiting fan attendance in 2020 due to the pandemic.

One change Bengals fans can expect at home games is an entirely cashless Paul Brown Stadium.

Cash will no longer be accepted at PBS, starting with the Bengals preseason finale on Aug. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans will have to pay with credit or debit cards or Apple Pay at concession stands and retail locations, the Bengals announced Tuesday. Google Pay will be accepted at concession stands as well.

PBS will have cash-to-card kiosks that will allow fans to transfer money onto a universally accepted debit card for no fee.

Roaming vendors will have mobile card devices to process cashless payments.

Fans also need to know Bengals tickets will be fully mobile for the second consecutive season.

Tickets can be accessed through the Bengals official app.

For information on how to access, transfer or scan mobile tickets, click here.

The Bengals regular season begins on Sept. 12 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

