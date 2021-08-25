Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Today I am sad to announce 65 deaths and 4,849 newly reported cases of COVID-19, the third highest report since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,518 are kids. Our positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been at 13.16% and hospitalizations have hit another record. pic.twitter.com/ExLM086aQX — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 25, 2021

Governor Beshear reported 4,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 552,501 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.16% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Wednesday new cases, 1,518 are in kids 18 or younger.

Wednesday’s case total is the third-highest since the pandemic began.

There were 65 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,640.

As of Wednesday, 2,074 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 549 are in the ICU, and 338 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.