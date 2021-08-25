Cards coaches and AD react to ACC, Big Ten, Pac 12 alliance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cardinal Caravan is back.

A summer tradition in years past, UofL coaches and administrators returned to the stage at Captain’s Quarters on River Road on Tuesday night.

The upcoming sports seasons were discussed but the big news of the day was the announcement that the ACC has joined forces with the Big Ten and Pac 12 to form an alliance.

“We’re grateful and happy to be in the ACC to begin with,” UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra said. “To be in a power five conference, and then to be aligned with two other power five conferences bodes well for us. I can see where this is going to be very valuable in a lot of legislative things like sports wagering, name, image and likeness. There’s other factors, I think we’re talking about legislation. The fact is we’re so reactive as membership inside the NCAA and this is one way to flip the script and be more proactive.”

The moves by the leagues comes after the SEC added Big XII powers Texas and Oklahoma. Football generally fuels conference realignment.

“I want what’s best for college football and if that means creating an alliance to help college football then I’m all for it,” UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield said. “It is a time in college football, a lot of change, a lot of things are happening and it seems like it kind of goes in cycles and we’re in that cycle right now. We’ll see what happens with this over the next couple of years because I think as we sit here today. Obviously not anything is going to happen today or next year but it can happen pretty fast, as we know.”

Along with future football scheduling, the commissioners of the three conferences also mentioned scheduling in men’s and women’s basketball, including preseason and midseason matchups.

“Well I think it remains to be seen, but it’s certainly going to make sure that the three leagues are protected in terms of what moves forward and what doesn’t and it was interesting to see their bullet points,” UofL men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack said.

This is just the latest move, but may stabilize the three leagues.

The big question remaining is what will happen to the eight schools that remain in the Big XII?

