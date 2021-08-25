Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Downpours for some, heat for all

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered storms the next two days
  • Temperatures stay in the 90s
  • Additional storm chances early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The muggy and warm air won’t be going anywhere tonight. Any downpours still on the radar by sunset will fade away as we descend into the night.

Lows in the Louisville Metro area will be in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will erupt Thursday afternoon, some becoming briefly heavy. Highs will max out in the lower to middle 90s before the storms pop on the radar.

Storms will fade Thursday evening, but a few downpours will keep going in spots past sunset. Lows will be in the 70s once again under partly cloudy skies.

Friday is another hot day with another chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the day.

Rain chances will fade by Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs staying in the 90s.

We’ll push back into the scattered storm chance category by Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through. This will not only increase our rain chances, but will also allow temperatures to fall back into the 80s for highs!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

