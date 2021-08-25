Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Wednesday brought to you by HEAT

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORY: Jennings/Jackson Counties- until 8 PM ET
  • HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to near 105° at times, perhaps higher in some locations
  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated t-storms today will increase a bit more in coverage Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very hot again today, and depending on cloud cover at times, we could reach even higher to make it the hottest day of 2021. Either way, use caution while outside. An isolated t-storm will be possible today.

It will be mainly just a muggy night tonight with a few clouds passing by; otherwise, patchy fog is possible.

Thursday looks hot as well with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms; some may be briefly strong. They will be heat-busters as well.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night.

A stronger cold front early next week will bring rain/thunder but we could also see a tropical system getting involved in our weather next week as well. It is still early, but we’ll watch it!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

