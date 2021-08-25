Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/25

Lots of heat in place BUT there is a least a chance for a rain “heat-busters” out there. That risk will be mainly north of I-64 today and just about all areas Thursday have the risk but I will say KY looks to stand a better chance.

Outside of the rain, the heat will remain the big story. And that will carry into the weekend as well.

Next week looks busy. Or at least has that potential with a cold front and perhaps something more on the tropical side.

The video goes into more detail.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.