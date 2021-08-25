Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.(courtesy of Zack Moore)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School teacher and coach has passed away, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

Jamie Kennedy was a health teacher and an assistant football coach. He was 49.

“When I had to speak the words to our team that Jamie Kennedy had passed away, it hurt deeply,” said Zack Moore, Greenup County High’s head football coach. “Although everyone in the room knew it was true, the words hurt because we had to acknowledge what we had lost. A friend, coach, teacher, and one of the most genuine men any of us have known.”

Superintendent Moresea tells WSAZ that Kennedy had been quarantined since last Friday. He was taken to the hospital Wednesday by ambulance.

“He was highly respected by students,” she said.

Superintendent Moresea says Kennedy’s wife is also an employee at Greenup County High School.

In a letter addressed to the “Greenup County family,” the superintendent said that due to high number of COVID cases and “a recent loss in our GCSD family,” schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. These will be non-instructional days. Makeup days will be added to the end of the school year calendar.

According to the superintendent, 400 of the county’s 2,700 students are quarantined.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
A deadly shooting investigation on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant
At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

Latest News

Ford's CEO says up to 20% of factory workers are out on some days. Also, UPS will increase...
Your Money: UPS pay increase, Ford sick calls, Cash into Cryptocurrency, Salesforce hikes forecast
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
Thursday morning, August 26, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/26
Storm chances increase early next week.
FORECAST: Continued hot/humid with a few thunderstorms
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/26 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/26 4AM