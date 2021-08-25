Support Local Businesses
Highlands residents, business owners debate proposed ordinance to close bars at 2 a.m.

Residents vented their frustrations with homelessness, street noise, crime, and late-night bar noise
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Louisville Metro, bars may be forced to close at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. as part of a potential rule change.

The proposed ordinance would affect businesses across the city, including those along Bardstown Road in the Highlands and Deer Park neighborhoods. During a public hearing on Tuesday, people who live there vented their frustrations with homelessness, street noise, crime, and late-night bar noise with Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields.

Armed robberies and violent crimes could be drastically reduced as bars would have to have their closing time rolled back by two hours, Armstrong said. She added the ordinance she filed would be temporary, and if approved by Metro Council, it would take effect seven days after approval until Dec. 30, 2021.

Much of the conversation at the meeting surrounded whether it would be effective at all.

Some business owners said the potential rule could affect them negatively.

“I employ a lot of people,” one business owner said. “They depend on me to make a living. Once (the ordinance is) introduced, I don’t think it’ll be temporary.”

A social worker who said she is a DUI assessor also spoke at the public meeting to promote the ordinance and said she hopes it stays for good. She didn’t disclose her name publicly.

“We do have a problem here in the Highlands,” she said. “We have bad actors that overpour and overserve. I see coming before me police reports where people are blowing 2.0 and above. That means they’re in a blackout.”

In the meeting, Shields answered questions and acknowledged LMPD’s 250-officer shortage is an underlying source of the issues plaguing not just the Highlands, but the entire city. She said there are not enough officers to patrol the streets and the department lacks the technology to prevent all violent crimes.

