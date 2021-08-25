Support Local Businesses
Jury finds man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin guilty in federal murder case

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A jury has found Patrick Baker guilty.

The federal case against the southern Kentucky man, who was pardoned on his state charges, was put in the hands of a jury at the federal courthouse in London late Tuesday.

Baker’s trial began two weeks ago

The jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday and went back in just before 9 Wednesday morning. The guilty verdict came early Wednesday afternoon after hours of deliberation.

Baker was accused, now convicted, of murdering Donald Mills during a drug crime in May 2014.

Prosecutors say Baker shot and killed the Knox County man inside his home because Baker was trying to steal Mills’s drug stash. The defense claimed another man committed the crime.

Baker was tried and convicted of murder in Knox Circuit Court in 2017 and sentenced to 19 years but pardoned by then-Governor Matt Bevin in a flurry of pardons right before he left office in 2019.

However, weeks after that pardon, the FBI started their own investigation that culminated in Baker being charged federally in June of this year.

The jury had asked several questions of the court, the last being if they could see transcripts of the testimony of several witnesses. The judge said those would take too long to prepare and that the jury needs to go by their memory of what they heard.

Baker faces life in prison. Sentencing will be on December 21.

