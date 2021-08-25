Man accused in Bardstown Road shooting death makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in a deadly shooting on Bardstown Road made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Larry Hinkle, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

He’s accused of shooting Derrick Robinson Jr. at Friends Hookah Cafe on Aug. 1.

Robinson was the manager of the business.

Wednesday, Hinkle was ordered to be held on $500,000 bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family or employees of the cafe.

Hinkle is due to return to court on Sept. 2.

