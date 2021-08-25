Support Local Businesses
Man accused in Bardstown Road shooting death makes first court appearance

Larry Hinkle of Goshen was arrested on Aug. 24 for the murder of Derrick Robinson Jr., who was...
Larry Hinkle of Goshen was arrested on Aug. 24 for the murder of Derrick Robinson Jr., who was shot at Friends Hookah Cafe. Robinson was the manager there.(LMDC)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in a deadly shooting on Bardstown Road made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Larry Hinkle, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

He’s accused of shooting Derrick Robinson Jr. at Friends Hookah Cafe on Aug. 1.

Robinson was the manager of the business.

Wednesday, Hinkle was ordered to be held on $500,000 bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family or employees of the cafe.

Hinkle is due to return to court on Sept. 2.

