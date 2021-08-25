Support Local Businesses
Middle school mail room converted to free needs-based closet with food, clothes and school supplies

The SACC (Student Achievement Community Center) opened Wednesday at Newburg Middle School.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Newburg Middle School now have a couple new resources at school adding to their emotional, physical and educational well-being.

For one example, the Student Achievement Community Center is being called a game-changer.

Whether it’s food, school supplies, clothes or shoes, if students need them, they can get them. There is also a washer and dryer for families to use.

Ronnie Stoner, the youth service coordinator, and the man who spearheaded the operation, said he can feel the effect it’s going to have.

“Gone are the days of students coming into the school with the same outfit that they wore on the previous day,” Stoner said, fighting back tears. “Gone are the days that a student will only eat school breakfast, lunch. Gone are the days that a student comes into our building with dirty clothes.”

The SACC came to life because community partners came together and made it happen.

Meijer, Amazon, California Closets and Zappos all helped with the clothes, food, shoes and other goods.

The SACC was not the only thing unveiled to the students Wednesday.

Down the hall, the technology-filled Verizon Lab opened, thanks to a grant given to JCPS.

It includes 3D printing, robotics and virtual reality, all to make learning fun, and students think that will happen.

“Most kids don’t like to go to school,” 7th grader Xavielle Brooks said. “But I can tell you almost everybody here is going to be happy to go to school knowing they can learn how to program and do all the techie stuff, but also have fun doing it.”

There are still more Verizon labs to be announced in JCPS. The district said the goal is to put them in areas within the district where they’re needed most.

