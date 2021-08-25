Support Local Businesses
Oldham County adds drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

People can now get swabbed at the Phos Community Church and LaGrange Baptist Church.
People can now get swabbed at the Phos Community Church and LaGrange Baptist Church.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant, has led to a higher demand for testing.

The Oldham County Health Department responded by opening two new drive-thru testing sites.

People can now get swabbed at the Phos Community Church and LaGrange Baptist Church.

Matt Rhodes, the Oldham County Health Director, said the goal was to ease the burden on healthcare centers. “We heard from our healthcare providers and primarily ERs where people were in the ER trying to get tested for COVID,” he said. “That’s actually the last place we want people to go to get COVID tested.”

People in line said finding appointments at other sites was nearly impossible.

“We tried like once to make an appointment and we gave up because it was such a long wait,” Lily Settle said. She’s vaccinated but got tested because she works in childcare.

Amanda Baker said she couldn’t find appointments within the next few days. She and her son got tested after he was exposed to the virus. A negative test would help him get back to school as early as possible.

“It’s just easier so I don’t have to drive him anywhere, and it’s just convenient,” Baker said.

Rhodes is hopeful people will actually take advantage of the testing opportunities. “I just want to encourage people to get tested because we know the entire state has seen a resurgence of COVID, so it is certainly circulating throughout our community. The only way that people can truly know if they’re COVID-positive is to be tested,” Rhodes said.

The testing sites are open to everyone, not just Oldham County residents. You can see the schedule for testing sites here.

