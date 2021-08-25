Sen. Rand Paul stops in Bowling Green and speaks on withdrawing from Afghanistan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Bowling Green Tuesday morning, to honor a restaurant.

After the ceremony, Sen. Paul was asked about his thoughts on withdrawing from Afghanistan.

He said one of the lessons we’ll learn from this, is not that we left too soon, but rather that we stayed too long.

”I’ve been for getting out of Afghanistan for more than a decade now. It was chaotic, and I think could have been handled better. But at the same time, some of this should chasten us that perhaps we aren’t that good at creating nations that we spent $100 billion or more, and yet, they didn’t seem to fight, they ran in the first week, their president fled. Now, the Taliban has our uniforms, our humvees, our tanks. It’s kind of disgraceful, and that’s after 20 years. So really, I think the end story here is that nation-building doesn’t work.”

The United States has until August 31st to withdraw from Afghanistan, a deadline the Taliban says is not changing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.