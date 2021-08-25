Support Local Businesses
Video shows moment pickup truck crashed into LMDC building

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the moments a pickup truck crashed into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections last month.

On July 13, Michael Perez crashed his truck into LMDC in downtown Louisville.

The truck had “Patria Y Vida” spray-painted on the back and both sides of it. That is translated to “Homeland and life,” a rallying cry for the Cuban people who had taken to the streets in protest.

The new video shows the truck moving relatively slowly, striking a sign and then hitting the building. It also shows officers taking Perez into custody.

