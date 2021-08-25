Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman injured in Newburg shooting, police investigating

Police headed to the 5500 block of Ripple Lane, near Poplar Level Road, on reports of a...
Police headed to the 5500 block of Ripple Lane, near Poplar Level Road, on reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said police headed to the 5500 block of Ripple Lane, near Poplar Level Road, on reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m.

Police found a woman in her late 20s who had been shot at the location. She was transported to University Hospital where she is expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects in custody, Ruoff said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one teacher and a student were involved in a large fight at Marion C. Moore School...
WATCH: Teacher accused of fighting student under investigation
The victim said the parking lot was busy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
The collision happened around 9:18 a.m. Sunday on I-65 North near mile marker 123, close to the...
2 killed in fatal crash on I-65 North identified by coroner

Latest News

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
To say it is a person's right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their...
Religious scholars: Getting vaccinated is an act of love for thy neighbor
To say it is a person’s right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their...
Religious scholars: Getting vaccinated is an act of love for thy neighbor
The victim said she was pumping gas when her car was stolen.
Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight