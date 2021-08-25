Woman injured in Newburg shooting, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said police headed to the 5500 block of Ripple Lane, near Poplar Level Road, on reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m.

Police found a woman in her late 20s who had been shot at the location. She was transported to University Hospital where she is expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects in custody, Ruoff said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

