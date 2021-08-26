Support Local Businesses
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of cocaine

Pablo Vazquez Salazar (left) and Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez were arrested by Indiana State Police Aug. 25 on charges related to cocaine possession and distribution.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of two men and the discovery of more than 20 pounds of cocaine.

The stop was made around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65 South just past the Henryville exit in northern Clark County. The trooper discovered the license of the driver, Pablo Vazquez Salazar of Lexington, Indiana, was suspended.

After calling for backup, an ISP K9 “Riggs” alerted troopers to drugs in the car. Troopers found four pounds of suspected cocaine in a backpack. More suspected cocaine was found on the passenger, Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez, also of Lexington.

The drugs recovered by Indiana State Police from the car of Pablo Vazquez Salazar and Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez.(Source: Indiana State Police)

The investigation led troopers to Salazar’s home where a search found eight kilos (17.6 pounds) of cocaine was found. Troopers also found three pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

Salazar is facing felony charges of dealing cocaine, along with two counts of possession of cocaine. He is also fcing a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license.

Vazquez is also charged with dealing cocaine and one count of possessing cocaine.

Both men were booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville. State police say additional charges are pending.

