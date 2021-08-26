Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 5,401 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 557,835 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.24% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,759 are in kids 18 or younger.
Thursday’s case total is the second-highest since the pandemic began.
There were 27 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,667.
As of Thursday, 2,115 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 590 are in the ICU, and 345 are on ventilators.
