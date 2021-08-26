Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Today I am announcing 5,401 newly reported cases of COVID-19 – the second highest report since the pandemic began. I am also sad to report 27 new deaths and a positivity rate that has increased to 13.24%. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gB1KRGBJKe — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 26, 2021

Governor Beshear reported 5,401 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 557,835 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.24% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,759 are in kids 18 or younger.

Thursday’s case total is the second-highest since the pandemic began.

There were 27 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,667.

As of Thursday, 2,115 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 590 are in the ICU, and 345 are on ventilators.

For a second day, all 120 counties are in the red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.



Today, 5,401 new cases were reported. It’s the second highest day for new cases. 1,759 were in children 18 or younger.



The positivity rate is the highest it’s ever been at 13.24%. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/jiqNF0sRk6 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 26, 2021

