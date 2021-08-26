Colors Inc. calls for JCPS schools to shut down until COVID surge slows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville faith leaders want schools to be safer during the pandemic.

At a conference Wednesday, a group called Color Clergy said the district is leaving students vulnerable in the wave of COVID.

It also said the schools should close back down until the virus gets more under control.

A member of Colors told WAVE 3 News said there are more than just the students at risk.

“We just had a newborn baby,” Colors CEO Anthony Gaines said. “We just sent our eldest child to school for the first time. We’re scared he’s going to come back and give the coronavirus to us, or worse, the newborn baby.”

So far this school year, more than 900 students have contracted COVID-19, as have 125 teachers. More than 4,500 are now in quarantine.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.