COVID cancellations: Trinity, Iroquois, Christian Academy and more call off games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic is continuing to cancel sporting events across WAVE Country as the high school football season continues this Friday.

Trinity High School was set to face off against Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School on Saturday at home. Trinity Athletics confirmed on Twitter that the game was forfeited due to the rising number of players in quarantine.

“We apologize to the Crusaders, their fans, and our fans for this situation,” the post said.

Iroquois High School, Fairdale, Christian Academy, and North Bullitt High School also had games called off. Other cancellations will be posted to the KHSAA scoreboard website.

There is no word yet on when or if any of the games will be rescheduled.

Here are the games still scheduled for Kentucky and Southern Indiana:

Fern Creek at Henry Clay

Kentucky Country Day at Atherton

John Hardin at Bardstown

St. Xavier at Central

Butler at Central Hardin

Bullitt Central at Collins

PRP at Doss

Bethlehem at Eastern

Manual at Floyd Central (Ind.)

North Oldham at Great Crossing

Nelson County at Green County

Louisville Holy Cross at Henry County

Ballard at Male

Elizabethtown at Meade County

DeSales at North Hardin

Shelby County at Oldham County

Shawnee at Seneca

Silver Creek (Ind.) at South Oldham

Moore at Southern

Bullitt East at Spencer County

Valley at Waggener

Jeffersontown at Western

Seymour at Jeffersonville

Gibson Southern at New Albany

Clarksville at Indiana School for the Deaf

Madison at South Dearborn

North Harrison at Scottsburg

Brownstown Central at Charlestown

Paoli at Corydon Central

Rock Creek Academy at Providence

