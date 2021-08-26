COVID cancellations: Trinity, Iroquois, Christian Academy and more call off games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic is continuing to cancel sporting events across WAVE Country as the high school football season continues this Friday.
Trinity High School was set to face off against Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School on Saturday at home. Trinity Athletics confirmed on Twitter that the game was forfeited due to the rising number of players in quarantine.
“We apologize to the Crusaders, their fans, and our fans for this situation,” the post said.
Iroquois High School, Fairdale, Christian Academy, and North Bullitt High School also had games called off. Other cancellations will be posted to the KHSAA scoreboard website.
There is no word yet on when or if any of the games will be rescheduled.
Here are the games still scheduled for Kentucky and Southern Indiana:
- Fern Creek at Henry Clay
- Kentucky Country Day at Atherton
- John Hardin at Bardstown
- St. Xavier at Central
- Butler at Central Hardin
- Bullitt Central at Collins
- PRP at Doss
- Bethlehem at Eastern
- Manual at Floyd Central (Ind.)
- North Oldham at Great Crossing
- Nelson County at Green County
- Louisville Holy Cross at Henry County
- Ballard at Male
- Elizabethtown at Meade County
- DeSales at North Hardin
- Shelby County at Oldham County
- Shawnee at Seneca
- Silver Creek (Ind.) at South Oldham
- Moore at Southern
- Bullitt East at Spencer County
- Valley at Waggener
- Jeffersontown at Western
- Seymour at Jeffersonville
- Gibson Southern at New Albany
- Clarksville at Indiana School for the Deaf
- Madison at South Dearborn
- North Harrison at Scottsburg
- Brownstown Central at Charlestown
- Paoli at Corydon Central
- Rock Creek Academy at Providence
