Death row sentence upheld for man who killed 2 Trinity High School students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing two Louisville high school students nearly 40 years ago will stay on death row.

After decades of unsuccessful appeals, including multiple appeals to the Kentucky Supreme Court, Victor Taylor filed another petition, saying he’s been unlawfully detained.

The Sixth Circuit rejected the claims and upheld the court’s original ruling.

Taylor was convicted of killing two Trinity High School students who had stopped at a restaurant to ask for directions to a football game back in 1984.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.