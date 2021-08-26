Support Local Businesses
Death row sentence upheld for man who killed 2 Trinity High School students

Victor Taylor, the man convicted of killing two Louisville high school students nearly 40 years...
Victor Taylor, the man convicted of killing two Louisville high school students nearly 40 years ago will stay on death row.(KOOL)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing two Louisville high school students nearly 40 years ago will stay on death row.

After decades of unsuccessful appeals, including multiple appeals to the Kentucky Supreme Court, Victor Taylor filed another petition, saying he’s been unlawfully detained.

The Sixth Circuit rejected the claims and upheld the court’s original ruling.

Taylor was convicted of killing two Trinity High School students who had stopped at a restaurant to ask for directions to a football game back in 1984.

