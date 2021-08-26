Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new medical report says doctors were “concerned” that Ta’Neasha Chappell, an inmate at Indiana’s Jackson County Jail, had possibly ingested toxic fluids found in antifreeze.

According to medical records from the day she died, obtained exclusively by Wave 3 News Troubleshooters, doctors mention ethylene glycol and methanol as possible substances.

The autopsy and toxicology reports are not yet complete to confirm what caused her death. However, the new documents lay out a timeline. They also state jail staff admitted she’d been vomiting through the night and into the next afternoon.

The jail called for an ambulance to bring her to the hospital, which arrived at 3:26 p.m. on July 16. According to the ambulance records, her eyes and part of her chest were yellow. She was naked and could only moan to respond.

The ambulance left the jail at 3:36 p.m., the records show. Chappell was handcuffed during the ride and complained of pain in her abdomen.

They arrived at the Schneck Medical Center, which is almost 11 miles away, 16 minutes later.

According to Chappell’s attorneys, the EMS workers did not turn their lights or sirens on while on the way to the hospital.

Once they arrived, nurses put Chappell on an IV and ordered lab work, the hospital records show. Shortly after, her pulse started to elevate. At 4:35 p.m., they noticed she had shallow breathing and was unresponsive. At that point, Chappell went into cardiac arrest and the staff began giving her CPR.

When the doctor arrived at her room at 4:50 p.m., Chappell was incubated. She was stabilized, but only for a moment. By 5:30 p.m., her blood pressure reached critical levels, the documents state. Two minutes later, she died.

Doctors wrote that she was anemic, had gone into cardiac arrest, and had metabolic acidosis, a condition when there is too much acid in a person’s system.

According to the National Library of Medicine, metabolic acidosis can be the result of kidney disease, a side effects of uncontrolled diabetes, or the ingestion of certain toxins, such as methanol or ethylene glycol, which is commonly found in antifreeze.

Ethylene glycol is odorless and has a sweet taste.

Her attorneys, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, claim Chappell suffered for hours and was covered in her own waste by the time she got help by jail staff. That’s something the attorneys say has been corroborated by witnesses.

The jail has refused to comment.

The medical report also states Chappell had a large bruise on her head. The jail staff told the nurses they’d seen Chappell on surveillance video earlier that morning hitting her head on the bunk bed above her. They told the nurses Chappell then fell to the ground.

The jail has so far refused to release any surveillance videos.

There is no exact date for when the autopsy and toxicology reports will be complete to learn the official cause of death.

The Chappell family told WAVE 3 News she was not suicidal and had told them she was worried about dying in the jail during phone calls.

Indiana State Police is investigating her death.

