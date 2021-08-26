Support Local Businesses
Fiona, meet Fiona: Baby girl visits her namesake at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona got to meet Fiona in mid-August.
Fiona got to meet Fiona in mid-August.(Kerbe Jones Shephard)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fiona the hippo became an overnight celebrity at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden when she was born six weeks early on Jan. 25, 2017. Now, the infamous hippo plays a special role in an Ohio woman’s birth story.

Fiona Caroline, born on the Fourth of July, and her family will have a great story to share for many years to come.

Kerbe Jones Shephard said the tale of her sweet baby girl started in March when her husband David and her son Bryce visited the zoo with some friends.

She said her son began insisting his baby sister’s name should be Fiona. She laughed and said ‘OK, buddy.’

Fast forward to July 4. Shephard said the family was back at the zoo with the same friends when she began having intermittent pains and left once they became three minutes apart.

“Low and behold, it was labor... and baby entered the world that evening at 11:33 p.m.,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Shephard said their sweet baby was born with Down Syndrome and faces challenges just like Fiona the hippo.

“... we know she will grow to be big, strong, and awesome... just like the hippo too! Sooo... how could the name NOT stick?!,” she wrote.

Fiona got to meet Fiona - her namesake - for the first time in mid-August.

Such a great impromptu day at the zoo yesterday! Soaking up my last week before I return to work 😭♥️Many of you know the...

Posted by Kerbe Jones Shephard on Monday, August 16, 2021

