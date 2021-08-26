FORECAST: Continued hot/humid with a few thunderstorms
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- HEAT ADVISORY: Jennings/Jackson Counties until 8 PM ET
- HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to100° to 105° at times
- RAIN CHANCES: Scattered strong/heavy thunderstorms today and Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog will give way to another hot and humid day. Scattered t-storms will pop as well with locally heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms chances will start to end by midnight with a muggy/foggy late-night period.
Friday is another hot day with another chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the day.
It looks to be a partly cloudy and muggy Friday night.
A stronger cold front early next week will bring more rain and thunderstorms into the forecast. We could also see a tropical system getting involved in our weather next week as well. It is still early, but we’ll watch it!
