FORECAST: Continued hot/humid with a few thunderstorms

HEAT ADVISORY: Jennings/Jackson Counties until 8 PM ET

HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to100° to 105° at times

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered strong/heavy thunderstorms today and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog will give way to another hot and humid day. Scattered t-storms will pop as well with locally heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms chances will start to end by midnight with a muggy/foggy late-night period.

Friday is another hot day with another chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the day.

It looks to be a partly cloudy and muggy Friday night.

A stronger cold front early next week will bring more rain and thunderstorms into the forecast. We could also see a tropical system getting involved in our weather next week as well. It is still early, but we’ll watch it!

