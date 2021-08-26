FORECAST: Hot days and scattered storms ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms possible again on Friday

90s through the weekend

Scattered storms and tropical downpours next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any storm activity from this afternoon will largely fade away overnight tonight, but a downpour or two may stick around past sunset.

Locations that saw rain today will have the potential for some fog by Friday morning. Friday is another hot day with scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s in Louisville.

Friday night will be muggy and warm with lows in the mid 70s underneath a few clouds early on.

Skies will eventually go mostly clear by early Saturday morning. Saturday’s storm chance looks lower than previous days, allowing temperatures to be a degree or so higher in the afternoon compared to Friday.

