FORECAST: Hot, humid to end the week with scattered storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Jennings/Jackson Counties until 8 PM ET

HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to 100° to 105° at times

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered strong thunderstorms/heavy rain today and tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in some of these storms. Temperatures look to climb into the low 90s this afternoon; the rain may keep some locations cooler.

Shower and thunderstorm chances fade through the evening. It will be muggy and warm tonight, with lows in the 70s. Some areas of fog are possible early Friday morning.

Friday looks to be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Friday night will be muggy and warm, with lows in the 70s once again.

A relatively strong cold front early next week will bring more rain and thunderstorms into the forecast. A tropical system could significantly impact our weather next week as well. We’ll continue to monitor it.

