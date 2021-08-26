Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/26

The heat got interrupted yesterday and that can happen again and even Friday. But plan on a very hot afternoon regardless. Use caution if you have to head out at all.

The downpours will contain some torrential rainfall rates and lightning /gusty winds.

Saturday does look a bit drier than Sunday right now.

And of course, next week could have several outcomes.

The video will have the latest on all of these headlines...

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.