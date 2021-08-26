Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave another Team Kentucky update Thursday.

This came a day after Kentucky saw 5,000 new COVID cases and 65 new deaths.

Governor Beshear said Wednesday was the third-highest day for cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate is at an all-time high, sitting at 13.16%.

Beshear said the state’s inpatient, ICU and ventilator rates are continuing to rise at an alarming rate.

He said COVID hospitalizations have increased every day for the past 42 days. Beshear said it went from 239 hospitalizations on July 14 to 2,074 on August 25.

He spoke about the strain all of this is putting on the state’s hospitals. He said one in every three hospitals throughout the Commonwealth are in critical staffing shortages.

As of now, there are no plans for the Kentucky Department for Public Health to taking over COIVD testing at our area hospitals. However, he says they could expand that assistance to other regions of Kentucky in the future.

Beshear urged Kentuckians not to go to the ER to just get a coronavirus test. He said there are other places to get tested that won’t put unneeded strain on hospital staff.

Both urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and wear a mask in order to get the COVID surge under control.

You can watch Governor Beshear’s full Team Kentucky update below:

