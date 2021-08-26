Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An argument between two men at a McDonald’s near Bashford Manor ended with one of them in the hospital facing criminal charges.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisvile Metro Police Department officers were called to the fast food restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Costco on a shooting call, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Officers found a man who had been shot and learned he accidently shot himself after drawing a gun on a second man he was arguing with.

Witnesses told investigators he then pistol whipped the second man, who ended up with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injury is not serious, Smiley said. He is facing criminal charges.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.