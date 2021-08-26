High crime neighborhoods in Louisville need ShotSpotter, councilman says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of Louisville has the ShotSpotter system up and running. However, Councilman Kevin Triplett of Louisville Metro District 15 said the neighborhoods within his district, including Iroquois Park and those off Taylor Boulevard, need more technology to reduce the spike in shootings.

“(ShotSpotter) would be beneficial for any and all families,” Treena Waddles said.

The aunt of Brandon Waddles, who was shot and killed along with his daughter Trinity Rudolph in the summer of 2020, wants to see more gunshot detection in the Jacobs neighborhood. Waddles and Rudolph were shot on Kahlert Avenue.

“Moving forward for any families, all families, before they have to grieve and go through what us moms and family members are going through,” Waddles said. “Especially because in that area I know numerous kids who have lost their life.”

Waddles said that in violent crimes such as shootings and life or death situations, every second counts.

“In my neighborhood, we have the ShotSpotter,” Waddles said. “The reaction from the officers are more efficient.”

So far in 2021, Triplett’s district has been one of the areas with some of the highest shootings and crimes.

“That’s not an honorable distinction to have, but it’s the reality,” Triplett said.

According to LMPD homicide statistics, 30 people have been murdered the 4th Patrol Division in 2021, which comes out to 23.08% of all homicides in the city. There have been 95 non-fatal shootings.

Triplett said the best way to detect gunfire is when it happens and is caught through ShotSpotter. Metro District 15′s leader said that if enough money is available from the American Recovery Program, it can be installed, along with real-time crime cameras.

“Trust me, LMPD would rather be called about a gun going off than a victim,” Triplett said.

He said he has not filed any plans for a recommendation but is in talks with LMPD Chief Erika Shields about bringing a concrete plan before Metro Council to get the technology.

WAVE 3 News has requested ShotSpotter records, including the number of homicides, non-fatal shootings, and unfounded shootings from this year.

