Homicide investigation underway in Madison

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The death of a man found in the backyard of a Madison home has been ruled a homicide.

According to Chief John Wallace of the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Walnut Street around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. They determined the man was dead.

Wallace said the victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld at the current time.

The case remains under investigation by Madison police, but detectives do not believe it was a random act of violence or that other citizens are in harms way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 812-265-3347.

