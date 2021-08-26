Lexington rabbi condemns tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Jewish leader in Kentucky is condemning a tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie.

The tweet compared COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

The Republican from northern Kentucky deleted the tweet Wednesday night.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Lexington said this comparison is offensive:

As a Jewish leader in Kentucky, I can not remain silent at the horrific tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie of the 4th District, who compared Covid restrictions to the Holocaust, and the murder of 6 million Jews.

This comparison is offensive, it’s ahistorical & amoral.

This shameful tweet shows tremendous ignorance of public policy, history, and a horrible lack of judgment. While we are relieved the congressman deleted the ill-thought-out tweet, such comments must be repudiated. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson my personal mentor and the foremost Jewish leader of the modern era, spoke often about the need not only for education but for moral education. Ignorance like this lays to bare that need in our society today, and I have reached out to Congressman Massie’s office with an offer to share our communities perspective and to educate.

While the Congressman’s office has refused to speak to Jewish leaders repeatedly in the past, we continue to hope for more representation and communication in the future. Our community deserves it. These positions do not in any way represent the views of most Kentuckians. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has led the effort to combat antisemitism and organizations like Kentucky Educators for Holocaust Studies lead the way in combatting such ignorance and offense.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin

K.E.Ho.S.

So far, Massie has not acknowledged the tweet.

An intern for the the congressman went on Twitter Thursday to say he resigned his position because of the post:

1/ I quit. I wanted to let everyone who knows me personally to know that as soon as I got in to work this morning, I resigned my position in the Office of Congressman Thomas Massie because of his tweet comparing the horrors of the Holocaust to vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/YXSrPWW80e — 🦀Andrew Zirkle🦀 (@theandrewzirkle) August 26, 2021

