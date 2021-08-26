Support Local Businesses
LIVE @ 12:30 PM: Team Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Economic development, infrastructure improvements and coronavirus in Kentucky are among the topics Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to address during today’s Team Kentucky update.

The update comes one day after Beshear reported that Kentucky has some of the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

