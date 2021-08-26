Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customers of the Louisville Water Company say their most recent bills are significantly higher than in the past.

Customer Missy Boyd said that normally her bills range between $200 and $250, but her most recent bill was $553.65.

“Well, I’ll be damned,” Boyd said, describing looking at her bill for the first time. “Five (hundred) fifty-three? Give me a break.”

The bill also said Boyd had used roughly 45,000 gallons of water, which she said is about 30,000 more than what her bill usually reads. She tried calling Louisville Water Company several times but was unsuccessful in getting an explanation.

A few miles north, John Flagg said he has had the same problems for more than a year. He told WAVE 3 News he moved into this house in March 2020. He said for the first six months, his meter was not read, only estimated, and he paid roughly $100 dollars per bill. However, on his fourth bill, he was charged $525.

“I ended up having to go out of pocket for it, because once I found out they were estimating the previous three bills, I didn’t have much of an argument,” Flagg said. “All I knew is I didn’t use 46,000 gallons in that billing period.”

WAVE 3 News brought those questions to Channa Newman, Louisville Water Company’s manager of education and outreach. Newman said it’s not unusual for customers to see an uptick in their bills for a variety of reasons.

Newman said the record heat has forced people to water their yards more, fill up pools, or even take longer showers. She also told WAVE 3 News a Metro Sewer District rate increase has tacked on an average of $4.31 to each bill. Newman also said some extremely high bills can be attributed to a leak in the system.

“A leak the size of just your finger, running all day long, can equal hundreds of gallons of water,” Newman said. “So, we always tell customers who have some concerns, the first thing we do is kind of check for leaks, and the first place we do that is in the toilet.”

WAVE 3 News also asked about the drastic bill increases and the increased in estimated meter reads. Newman said Louisville Water Company is down roughly 10% in meter readers, making it harder to retrieve consistent and accurate reads.

Boyd and others know the numbers on their bills may technically be correct but said it would be easier to accept if there was better communication from Louisville Water Company.

“Give a better explanation about your bill,” Boyd said. “You see? Explain to customers. Explain to people, because you know what, even though you’ve got all this stuff on the back, that doesn’t explain what it’s doing. That doesn’t explain it. I just want an explanation, that’s all.”

This week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city will add $2.5 million to its COVID-19 Utility Relief program to help residents behind on their Louisville Water and Louisville MSD bills because of COVID-19.

