Man shot, killed in parking lot of Okolona restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal shooting in the parking lot of an Okolona fast food restaurant is under investigation.

It happened Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Fern Valley Road, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers found the victim, a man, who died from his injuries.

Investigators have contacted every person believed to be involved in the shooting, Mitchell said.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

